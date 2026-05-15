Wastewater pipe ruptures in Tijuana, could lead to stronger sewage odor in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The sewage smell in San Diego County’s South Bay may be worse than normal on Friday as crews in Tijuana work to repair a broken wastewater pipe.

According to the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC), the emergency repairs on the leak began Thursday night and were expected to last at least 24 hours.

Due to the rupture, workers were forced to turn off multiple pump stations, causing extra wastewater to flow into the Tijuana River Channel.

USIBWC stated, “Area residents may notice increased wastewater and stronger odors in the Tijuana River Channel due to the pump stations being offline. Other possible impacts are beach closures and health risks if untreated or partially treated wastewater reaches U.S. waters.”

Crews on the U.S. side of the border were standing by to help reduce the impact.