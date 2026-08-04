Wanted man arrested in San Marcos after license plate camera alert

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A 52-year-old man with previous convictions who was the subject of arrest warrants for drug offenses and identity theft was taken into custody in San Marcos, authorities announced.

Deputies received notification at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday from a license plate recognition camera system, that Ivan Chi's vehicle was traveling near West Mission Road and Barham Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said the vehicle, along with Chi, was detained, adding that during the deputies' investigation, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in his possession.

Chi was arrested on suspicion of outstanding warrants and possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was later booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

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