Want to go to Europe? San Diego International adds new direct flight to Amsterdam

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - San Diego International Airport launched its first non-stop flight to Amsterdam Thursday, expanding its growing global presence.

The inaugural flight through KLM, the air carrier, is ready to transport hundreds of passengers across the world, offering both business class and economy seating options.

"What KLM sees is that the San Diego community can support this flight. There's a lot of business connectivity between San Diego and the Netherlands, and then there's a lot of business connectivity between there and San Diego. And so that would really help support the flight. And then of course the tourism," said Kim Becker, the president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

This new Amsterdam route joins San Diego's existing international direct flights to Tokyo, London, Munich and several other destinations.

The airport is also undergoing significant renovations. The Terminal One project, which will feature 19 new gates, is expected to be completed in September.

"It really reflects what San Diego is all about. The terminal will be beautiful, bright and airy and what it does is gives more breathing room for the passengers to enjoy the amenities, brings in new amenities, new food and beverage options," said Becker.

KLM leaders explained why San Diego was chosen for this new route.

"For us it's a very important destination San Diego from a leisure and business point of view. There's a lot of big corporations around here. And it's a very attractive leisure destination. Besides LA where we have two flights, this was a very great opportunity to open this as well," said Bas Brouns, the CFO and managing director at KLM.

