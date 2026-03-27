Walgreens settles civil allegations of overcharging, selling expired products

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Walgreen Co. will pay $6 million to resolve civil allegations brought by several California prosecutorial offices, including San Diego County's, which alleged the retailer overcharged customers and sold expired over-the-counter medicinal products, it was announced Thursday.

As part of a modified judgment entered in Santa Clara County Superior Court, an injunction prohibits Walgreens from engaging in false or misleading advertising. Price accuracy measures will also be implemented, such as store audits and a scanner price guarantee that states that if an item scans at higher than the advertised price and the advertised price is greater than $6, Walgreens will give customers a $6 merchandise card. If the advertised price is $6 or less, the item will be free.

However, the price guarantee does not apply to some products, such as alcohol.

Walgreens will also pay $5.4 million in civil penalties and $600,000 in additional costs as part of the judgment.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, an investigation found Walgreens charged customers higher prices than their lowest advertised or posted prices. The retailer also sold some expired medicines, such as aspirin, sunscreen and hand sanitizer.

Of the nearly 600 Walgreens stores in California, 18 are in San Diego County.

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