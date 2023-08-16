Voters show up at polling centers for Tuesday's special election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In what's revered as "the most ethnically diverse district in the county," voters showed up to polling centers throughout District 4 to cast their ballots for the special election.

Four candidates are vying for the seat on San Diego County's Board of Supervisors formerly held by Nathan Fletcher.

The voter turnout was steady throughout the day at the Hillcrest polling center.

"I just wanted to voice my opinion and vote. And voting matters," said Antoine Moss, who has lived in University

Heights for about eight years.

Roughly 10 miles east of the Hillcrest polling center, another center is set up in La Mesa at the United Church of Christ.

"We've been through a lot here in this town, and so we need to stay alert and keep it, keep it safe," said Claudine Segaux, who has lived in La Mesa for her entire life and says public safety is her top priority.

Polling centers are closing at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

There are 14 centers and 29 ballot boxes throughout the district.

Mail-in ballots will be accepted as long as they are postmarked on or before August 15, 2023.