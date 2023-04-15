Volunteers claim San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents destroyed supplies for migrants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Volunteers from Borderlands Relief Collective are still upset about a water drop in late March where, they say, San Diego Sector Border Patrol Agents destroyed supplies left behind to help migrants in need.

The items included things like water, food, and hand warmers.

The group said it was a Saturday when they dropped the supplies. The volunteers say that they returned about an hour later and found everything was ruined.

"Everything had been destroyed, every single bottle had been dumped into the dirt, every zip lock bag containing socks, hats, other clothing had been ripped open," says volunteer David Greenblatt.

Several of the volunteers, including Ph.D. student Emmet Noris, caught up with the agents they suspected ruined the supplies and confronted them. They captured a part of the confrontation on camera.

When asked about the incident, Customs and Border Protection sent ABC 10News the following statement:

USBP leadership within San Diego Sector has emphasized to agents that they are not to remove or destroy water stations, food or other humanitarian aid left along trails within the Otay Mountain Wilderness. San Diego Sector shares a common goal with non-governmental organizations to preserve human life and to prevent injury. We do not condone or encourage the destruction of or tampering with of any water or food caches. Anyone aware of these activities is encouraged to immediately report them to the Border Patrol. Border Patrol has invested in programs, resources, and infrastructure to allow agents to accomplish their border security mission and preserve human life. Unfortunately, most who choose to enter the U.S. unlawfully are unprepared for the harsh environment and life-threatening dangers they will face. The border area within the Otay Mountain Wilderness has had reports of migrants being threatened, robbed, and beaten by the criminal organizations that operate along these trails. San Diego Sector advises anyone in need of assistance, or any person who encounters someone in distress, to call 9-1-1 or activate a rescue beacon.San Diego Sector Border Patrol works with our local law enforcement partners, and coordinates with NGOs and foreign governments, to locate and recover missing migrants through various means using the Missing Migrant Program. NGOs that plan to leave humanitarian supplies along the trails should contact San Diego Sector Border Patrol dispatch via email at SDC-TCC@cbp.dhs.gov .





U.S. Customs and Border Protection takes allegations of misconduct seriously and this incident has been referred to CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility. CBP Spokesperson

However, the group thinks that response isn’t enough saying they know of other incidents where supplies have been sabotaged both in San Diego and other border regions. They say they plan on continuing their supply drops, despite this incident.