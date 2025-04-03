Volunteers along border wall reducing presence, seeing fewer migrants arriving

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A volunteer station along the U.S.-Mexico border wall that provided services for migrants seeking asylum is significantly reducing their presence at the wall.

"Just the basics, we are minimizing the footprint here because we have not seen migrants arrive since the middle of February," said Pedro Rios, the director of the American Friends Service Committee.

The station has been operating consistently since September 2023. Volunteers rotated throughout the day, offering food, water, and first aid care for migrants seeking asylum and waiting to be processed by border agents.

Rios said the volunteers haven't seen people arrive in that area in nearly two months, so they've started to reduce the goods at the site.

"Just trying to decide what needs to remain, if anything, and as the weeks go by, we’ll probably make more decisive decisions," says Rios.

ABC 10News has covered the specific spot of the border wall for years as volunteers provided food, first aid care, and basic information to people hoping to seek asylum.

Our cameras were also there when hundreds gathered at the wall before Title 42 expired.

Rios said Marines working with Border Patrol told his colleagues they'll soon be working on this part of the wall.

Border Patrol recently highlighted its work with the Marines, saying the partnership and concertina wire are working. It claims apprehensions are down to 30 a day compared to 1,400 a day about a year ago.

Rios said volunteers will still visit the area from time to time to see if there's a need to help. They're still unsure if they'll shut down for good.