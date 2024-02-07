Volunteer reveals challenges faced by migrants amidst storms

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — Nina Douglass, a dedicated volunteer providing food and water to migrants since April, emphasizes the pressing issues as the recent storms have shut down roads and displaced many families.



“ It's very hard to see this contradiction. People comfortable over here with a nice warm bed. And people in the mud,“ she said.

Douglass captured videos illustrating the struggles of people seeking safety during the Jan. 22 storm. “The water was rushing higher and higher, the water overflowed over the covert, we had our own flash flood situation," she said.

Early Tuesday morning, a person died while trying to cross in the Tijuana River Valley amid Tuesday's heavy rainfall, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Douglass said she hopes that federal, state, and county authorities will intensify their efforts to safeguard those awaiting processing at the border.

"I know what it's like to be in the rain. I don't know what it's like to be standing in the rain after leaving my life and my home." she said. "Because of violence and then carry that trauma with me as I try to survive to get here."