Vista woman's emotional mission to help family members flee war-ravaged Gaza

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Vista woman is on an ‘urgent’ mission to get her nieces, nephews and other family out of war-ravaged Gaza.

“It’s horrible, really bad,” said Ruba Almasri.

Almasri says the families of her two sisters, Dalia and Mariam, including 10 children, both evacuated to her mother's home in southern Gaza, which was also visited by bombs. Almasri says one of her sisters told her about the trauma on the children.

“They go to sleep sometimes. She sees them shaking, and they wake up saying, ’It’s coming! It’s coming!’” said Almasri.

Two weeks ago, there was a heart-pounding phone call. The bombs sounded louder than ever.

“My mom said, ‘If we don’t make it, we love you, and we want you to live a good life. If it’s our destiny, it’s going to happen.’ I thought I would never hear from them, back again. The bombing was so intense. I could hear it in the background. The children were screaming,” said a tearful Almasri.

The family escaped unhurt, although the nearby neighborhoods did not. Video recorded by her 14-year-old niece shows the bombed out area near the home.

The family was then forced to evacuate. The two sisters have split, but both are in the border town of Rafah. One of the families is living in a tent. With bakeries and shops now closed, food and water supplies are sparse.

Almasri's mother was able to leave through the Egyptian border last week, when the U.S. State Department agreed to put her on a border list, as an immediate family member. Almasri's other family didn't qualify.

She says they are losing hope, including her 21-year-old niece.

“She says, ‘I pray when I hear the bombing, that this bomb will take our lives, and we will be done with this. We can’t handle this anymore,’” said Almasri.

Almasri says she's learned to get on the list to get out, the cost is $4,000 to $7,000 in fees per family member, which her family can't afford.

Almasri has started a Gofundme campaign to raise the money.

“I’m acting with a huge sense of agency to get them out off the situation,” said Almasri.

Almasri says her 79-year-old mother is staying with friends in Egypt, hoping to reunite with her family. It's unclear where they will relocate to if everyone is able to get out.