Vista Wave Waterpark faces uncertain future as city council weighs $3.5 million repair costs

The Vista Wave Waterpark could see major changes as the city council decides its fate amid financial challenges and needed repairs.

The summer destination is in need of $3.5 million in repairs just to keep it operating and up to code, with the city currently losing $1 million annually to run the facility.

The Vista City Council is considering three options for the waterpark's future, including phased restoration, repurposing or leasing to a private operator.

Mayor John Franklin says the city doesn't have the funds needed for all the improvements, which include fixing damaged decks and slides.

If the council chooses to restore the park in phases, it would require $3.5 million to bring it up to code, plus another $3.6 million to maintain it over the next decade.

After 2035, costs would jump to more than $14 million for resurfacing pools, replacing decks, and updating mechanical and chemical systems.

The second option involves repurposing the waterpark, with ideas including an aquatic fitness center. However, city staff doesn't recommend this approach without secured funding.

The third option would lease the property to a private owner who could operate, update and market the park to new customers.

This last option has raised concerns about whether aquatics students would still have access to the only pool in the city, and whether ticket prices would increase.

Mayor Franklin addressed these concerns, saying any agreement would have to align with the council's priorities, including protecting school practice time.

The council is expected to vote today on the water park's future.

