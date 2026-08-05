Vista standoff ends with arrest of 67-year-old man accused of BB gun assault

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 67-year-old man who was already familiar to authorities due to multiple recent disturbances was arrested Tuesday after threatening to shoot and stab anyone who entered his apartment following destroying the window of the residence and using a BB gun to shoot at vehicles.

Deputies responded at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of North Santa Fe Avenue following reports of an assault in which a victim was shot with a BB gun but was not injured, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The victim took cover behind a nearby wall, fearing for his life and not feeling safe to return to his apartment, sheriff's officials said.

Logan Hines was identified as the suspected shooter, who deputies were already familiar with due to multiple reports of unspecified disturbances.

He had destroyed his second-floor apartment window and began throwing various items into the communal courtyard, and allegedly used a BB gun to shoot at vehicles, along with verbally harassing neighbors.

"Previous attempts to negotiate with Hines and de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

As deputies attempted to make contact with Hines, he reportedly threatened to shoot and stab anyone who entered his apartment, prompting the response of Special Enforcement Detail personnel to assist with the standoff.

Hines eventually exited his apartment after nearly an hour of negotiations and was taken into custody.

Hines, along with a deputy, had sustained minor injuries during the arrest, but the extent of those injuries was not disclosed.

Sheriff's officials said that investigators executed a search warrant at Hines' apartment where they located methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe; a Taser; metal knuckles; a homemade spear and multiple knives, including a machete; and black BB pistols.

Hines was taken to a hospital for treatment and later booked on suspicion of multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, criminal threats, a felon in possession of a stun gun and metal knuckles.

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