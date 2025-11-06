Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vista shooting leaves one person wounded

VISTA (CNS) — A predawn shooting in Vista left one person wounded today.

The gunfire in the 2200 block of West Bobier Drive, just east of Melrose Drive, was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics took the victim, described only as male, to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening leg wound, Lt. Sean Gallagher said.

Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

No suspects had been arrested in connection with the gunfire as of late morning, the lieutenant said.

