Vista Rising Star breakfast honors inspiring high school students

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Six inspiring high school students received scholarship honors Friday morning at the Vista Chamber of Commerce Rising Star Breakfast.

Now in it's 10th year, the Rising Star program honors inspiring students who exemplify leadership, perseverance, and strength.

"These young ladies, who I even look up to, it's amazing to hear their stories and how much they contribute to the community," says Darolyn Perez, one of the recipients. "It's honestly something so beautiful."

"It's incredible," adds Rebekah Nieto, another scholarship honoree. "If these are the kinds of people that are going to be leading the city in the future then I have tremendous hope for how the city is going to be."

To date, the program has given out more than $100,000 to dozens of students. The amount of the scholarship varies year to year, depending on donations from Vista businesses.

"These six women represent everything that we're working for as a community," says Dr. Matt Doyle, the Superintendent of Vista Schools. "We hope all of these young women come back and work for us, or work in our community, because they're going to make our community better."

