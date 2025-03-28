Vista man dies on waterfall excursion in El Salvador

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The family of a Vista man is grieving after he tragically lost his life during a group tour of a waterfall in El Salvador.

According to the victim's brother, 34-year-old Juan Nieto was a few days into a week-long vacation in Central America when the incident occurred on March 11 in Tamanique, El Salvador.

Photos show Juan in the water near a waterfall that day. His brother said later that he and others in the guided tour planned to hike up and jump into the water.

Federico said that before his jump, his brother asked someone in the group to record him.

That video, which Federico recovered when he later received his brother’s phone, shows Juan giving a thumbs up and saying, "Here or never. Let’s go,” before attempting to jump from a large branch into the waterfall's pool.

However, Juan appears to hesitate and lose his balance before he falls, striking his head on the rocks below.

"It's just shocking to see the video. My heart feels pain. My brother, we grew up together my whole life," said Juan's devastated brother. “I was told he died instantly. There is some relief in that.”

His brother Federico and cousin later traveled to El Salvador to visit the waterfall site, where they erected a cross to honor Juan's memory.

"I felt good I was there … to know that my brother knew I came to the place where he passed away," Federico said.

Juan, who worked as a courier for FedEx, was described by his brother as humble, funny, and always up for new adventures and exploring different cultures.

“He had traveled to 22 countries. He had done some bungee jumping, skydiving. He wasn’t afraid of heights at all,” said Federico.

Federico took some comfort in knowing his brother passed away doing what he loved.

"He passed away traveling and everything. I know he passed away doing what he loved. That makes me feel good, that [he] enjoyed life to the fullest."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral expenses and the cost of flying Nieto’s body back home.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.