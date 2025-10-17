Vista man arrested on suspicion of killing 80-year-old mother in home

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 55-year-old Vista man suspected of killing his mother was arrested, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Tad Christopher Johnson, 55, was arrested at a home in the 2100 block of Riviera Drive in Vista on Tuesday afternoon after deputies found 80-year-old Linda Johnson of Arizona gravely injured there while investigating a reported assault, according to Lt. Juan Marquez.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she died the following day, Marquez said. The exact cause of her death is under investigation, as are "the motivation and circumstances of the crime," Marquez said.

Also remaining unclear on Thursday was who lives in the home where the alleged homicide occurred, though detectives believe the residence might belong to a member of the mother and son's family. according to Marquez.

The suspect was being held without bail at Vista Detention Facility pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

