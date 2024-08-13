Vista City Council to vote on enforcement of homeless encampment ban

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The City of Vista may be the latest city in San Diego County to enforce a ban on homeless encampments.

On Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m., the Vista City Council will vote on several options, potentially enforcing an encampment ban.

The City Council already has a full encampment ban on the books from 1968. However, the ban hasn't been enforced because of previous court decisions.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council could either vote to enforce the full encampment ban, pass a partial one, or vote to take no action at all.

Prior to the vote, the public will be able to speak on the issue.

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in June, which stated individual cities can enforce their own encampment bans, revived this vote for Vista City Council.

No one will be allowed to camp on Vista streets if the council votes to revive the 1968 full encampment ban.

A partial ban would prohibit people from camping within two blocks of a school, homeless shelter, or 250 yards from a recreational field if a shelter bed is offered and refused.

The vote comes as Vista has seen a spike in the number of unsheltered people living on the street in the last year.

The most recent Point in Time count shows that the number of people living on the streets of Vista increased from 88 to 170.

According to the city, if the council votes to revive the 1968 full encampment measure, it will go into effect immediately.

If they approve a partial ban Tuesday night, it will likely go into effect in 30 days.