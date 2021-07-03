Visitors pack San Diego campgrounds for Fourth of July holiday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Weeks after the state reopened, an influx of people are packing San Diego County this weekend, including campgrounds.

At Campland on the Bay along Mission Bay, RV space is in short supply, but there's no shortage of holiday fun. Ralph Heck is one of 35 family and friends from the East County who are camping out over the weekend.

“My neighbors call this my second home. We place cornhole a lot. They drink, and we make amazing meals,” said Heck.

Mary Mead made the short trip from La Mesa for a week stay. She and her husband started coming here 20 years ago.

“He passed away four years ago. We bring his motorcycle in memory of him,” said Mead.

All 460 spaces are reserved this holiday weekend, a big difference from the scene last Fourth of July, when the campground was about half full.

“The energy is unbelievable. I don't think words can really explain the energy. This is where kids be kids, and adults enjoy themselves as well,” said General Manager Ahmed Ait-Lahcen.

Last year, all activities and live entertainment were canceled, along with outdoor dining.

With COVID restrictions now lifted, those activities have returned.

“Feels great to get back to normal, to see some normalcy coming back,” said Ait-Lahcen.

“It's wonderful. You aren't going to go away from Campland, but happy,” said Heck.

