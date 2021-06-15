Visitors fill San Diego County beaches as heatwave hits the region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With major, prolonged heat hitting the Pacific Southwest, many people are flocking to the beach to find some relief.

In San Diego County, everywhere except the coast is under an Excessive Heat Warning throughout the workweek. Coastal communities will have the most tolerable conditions for the next few days, although they also will see above-average temperatures with highs in the 70s and some lower 80s.

The hot conditions coincide with the start of summer break for many, so Mission Beach was filled with many visitors from out of town Monday.

“It was going to be 117 degrees this week and I was not for it," said mom Jessica Hall, visiting from Arizona with her eleven-year-old daughter and her friend.

She said in the desert, it’s hard to find places to cool off, so they enjoy visiting the beach a few times a year.

“It gets really hot and there’s only like the river and lakes but it’s not as fun as the beach,” said Hall.

T.A. Ike is from Denver and is spending the week in Mission Bay. He said one thing he noticed is the crowds at the beaches, which is frustrating for him but good for local businesses who are struggling.

“Everywhere we’ve been for breakfast there’s been a line out the door,” said Ike.

For anyone who can’t make it to the beach, it’s important to stay cool and hydrated during this heatwave. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and avoid prolonged periods in the direct sun.