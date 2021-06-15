Hikers asked to be prepared during San Diego County heatwave

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A dangerous heatwave is creeping into San Diego County this week. Monday, temperatures started to climb and they’re only expected to rise throughout the week.

In Ramona, temps reached above 95 degrees Monday afternoon, forcing crews to close off the roads to Cedar Creek Falls due to the heat.

“Some of the trails are being shut down for excessive heat,” said Cal Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco. “You have to know your limitations for any of the hikes in the county, especially some of the more strenuous ones such as Cedar Creek and Three Sisters Falls.”

At Iron Mountain trail, some hikers came prepared, while others decided to turn back around.

“We're completely out of water like we made it 95 percent and we said ‘we need to turn back, we don't have enough water, it's dangerous,’” said hiker Ben Arquette who came with a friend, Connor Bennett.

“We had about five water bottles, drank all of them, and that was on the way up,” said Bennett. “So make sure if you're coming up here, prepare a lot, a lot, a lot of water.”

Maria Gutierrez said she hikes Iron Mountain trail a few times a week and was ready for Monday’s heat.

“Extra water for sure, sunscreen, which I still need to put on, and I mean it's mentally if I don't get to the top, I come back if it's too much,” she explained.

Cal Fire is asking all hikers to wear appropriate shoes, loose, breathable clothing, and most importantly, bring at least one gallon of water.

“Bring enough water to stay hydrated throughout the entire hike, including leaving the hike,” said LoCoco.

He said know your limitations and look for signs of heat-related illness while outside working or doing activities.

“Rapid heart rate, profuse sweating, followed by lack of sweating, dizziness, nausea, look for those signs and symptoms before heat illness escalates to a dangerous level,” he explained.