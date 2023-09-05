Violent weekend at popular San Diego nightlife spots

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a violent Labor Day weekend at popular nightlife locations in San Diego.

San Diego Police are investigating a shooting, a fight that left several injured, and a stabbing. So far, they've made several arrests in connection with two of the incidents.

The weekend started with a shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter early Saturday morning. SDPD officials confirmed the shooting happened somewhere near Fifth Avenue and F Street and Sixth Avenue and E Street. Police said they found two shooting victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Early Sunday morning, a fight at Rich's nightclub in Hillcrest ended in three arrests. Two people were rushed to the hospital with injuries following the fight.

The general manager of Rich’s told ABC 10News a man was denied entry for being overly intoxicated. He said the man then became physical with the security guards at the door, trying to rush inside to meet with his friends. He was held down until SDPD arrived.

ABC 10News spoke to witnesses of the fight, and they said officers arrived on the scene almost immediately.

The third incident happened early Monday morning at Toro Night Club on Fifth Avenue. Police said a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Despite the violence over the weekend, some San Diegans told ABC 10News they've always felt safe going out in the city, calling the incidents over the weekend isolated problems.

Gaslamp Quarter Association Executive Director Michael Trimble also said these incidents are not the norm, insisting the Gaslamp is a safe place to enjoy a night out.

Trimble said SDPD's presence in the Gaslamp is always a benefit to the area, adding each individual restaurant and club that serves alcohol has their own security.

All the crimes are being investigated by San Diego Police.