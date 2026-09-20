Viola Davis to Be Presented with Acting Award at SD Film Fest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Actress Viola Davis will receive the Gregory Peck Award for Cinematic Excellence during the San Diego International Film Festival next month.

Davis, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for reprising her role in the 2016 film adaptation of August Wilson's "Fences," will receive the award from Cecilia Peck at the Night of the Stars Tribute on Oct. 13.

Davis has also been nominated for Academy Awards for "Doubt," "The Help" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and won the Primetime Emmy Award in 2015 for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role as lawyer Annalise Keating in the ABC legal drama series "How to Get Away with Murder."

