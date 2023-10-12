Vigil held at SDSU for people of Palestine

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A vigil in support of the people of Palestine was held at SDSU on Wednesday.

“Of course we’re not for any lives lost, no matter what, Palestinian or Israeli,” said one woman in attendance.

ABC 10News spoke with Palestinian students taking part in the rally to raise awareness of what Palestinians have faced for decades.

“What’s been happening the past few days…hasn’t been happening just for the past few days. I’m sure everyone knows by now it’s been happening for about 75 years,” she said.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, says her family is trapped in Gaza as the area is under attack by Israeli forces.

“My family over there…it’s not easy for them. Of course the whole country is getting demolished and there’s nothing they can do."

10News also spoke with students in the Jewish community on campus mourning the Hamas attacks and devastation in Israel.

“It’s just been horrors. It’s been waking up every morning to texts and phone calls making sure all my friends and family are okay,” he said

The student says he’s been communicating with family in Israel fearing for their lives.

“They’ve been in bomb shelters for the last few days…they’ve been in constant communication and fear…I have cousins in the military, friends in the military in that area,” he said. “The hope as always been peace.”