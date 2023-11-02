Video: trick-or-treater adds to emptied candy bowl at Rancho San Diego home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Video captured a Halloween tale in Rancho San Diego that began with a candy grab and ended with a trick-or-treater’s selfless act.

For Corrine Warcholik, the first video captured at a neighbor's home is hard to watch.

“It’s sad he had to stock up like that,” said Warcholik.

Just past 7 p.m. on Halloween night, at a home in Rancho San Diego, three trick-or-treaters walk up to a table, where two bowls filled with candy have been put out.

Two of the kids grab some candy and walk away, but the third wants it all. Methodically, he empties out both bowls into his bag.

“Doesn't make me feel good,” said neighbor Loretta Swanegan. “This goes against the spirit of Halloween.”

About a half hour later, the empty bowls would greet another trick-or-treater.

The young girl seems resigned to not getting any candy, when a trick-or-treater dressed as a clown walks up, and spies the empty bowls.

After looking at the girl, the trick-or-treater reaches into his or her own bag, takes out a handful of candy and places it in a bowl, before putting more candy into the other bowl.

“It gives me faith once again in humanity,” said Swanegan.

Moments later, the girl, now joined by a grown-up, takes some of the just-added candy.

The homeowner, who didn't want to be identified, tells me he ‘couldn’t stop smiling' when he saw the selfless act.

It’s a sentiment shared by neighbors.

“He was willing to share. That’s what is important, having children be willing to share. That’s the spirit of trick-or-treating, having fun and giving and sharing,” said Swanegan.

The homeowner is hoping to thank the trick-or-treater personally. If you know the identity of the trick-or-treating clown, email us at tips@10news.com.