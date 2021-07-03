Video shows one of two skateboard attacks in City Heights, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police say they've arrested the suspect, they say is responsible for hitting two men in the head with a skateboard on the same day.

The assaults reportedly happened on Tuesday, June 29th, around 1 p.m.

One of the attacks was caught on camera. A man is seen walking on 44th towards University Avenue in City Heights, another man then walks behind him. The suspect then hits the man in his head with his skateboard and walks away. The victim is left motionless on the ground.

San Diego Police confirm the suspect then hit another man in the head with his skateboard around the same time on the same day on Fairmont Avenue, which just blocks away.

The victims were in their 50s and 60s. Both men suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Police identified the man they believe to be responsible for the crimes as 25-year-old Bobby Lowe, a homeless man. Lowe is charged with aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, without bail.

