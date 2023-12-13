Video shows driver dragging dog alongside SUV in Normal Heights neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Disturbing video of an SUV driver dragging a leashed dog in a Normal Heights neighborhood, is sparking outrage and a Humane Society investigation.

“Any living being, human or animal, shouldn’t be treated that way,” said Matthew Domen.

For the Normal Heights resident, the video is hard to stomach.

“It's disgusting. It’s sickening,” said Domen.

It happened on Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., along North Mountain View.

“It was almost unbelievable. Am I seeing what I'm seeing?” said Carol.

Surveillance shows as a red SUV driving by, the driver appears to be holding the leash of a dog, running alongside the SUV.

Carol says the car was going about 25 to 30 miles per hour and the dog weighed about 50 pounds.

“The leash all the way extended. The dog was back towards the back of the car. Its legs when it was running were fully extending, so you could tell he was struggling," said Carol.

In the final moments of the video, it appears the dog can no longer keep up, and is dragged along the street.

Carol says she saw the dog alongside the SUV for about 30 seconds before both disappeared around a bend.

“It's scary that someone is out there that can do this to a dog,” said Carol.

Neighbors tell ABC 10News the SUV driver lives in the area. Days later, there are marks near his front door. One neighbor says those were bloody paw prints that were visible on Sunday.

Carol called the San Diego Humane Society. Another neighbor called 911. A posted still image on the Nextdoor app sparked a flood of responses.

Those responses ranging from outrage, to more outrage.

Meanwhile, the Humane Society confirms its received the video evidence and has begun investigating. They didn't comment on the condition of the dog.

It's something Carol can't stop thinking about.

“I would love to get that dog out of his hands,” said Carol.

On the Nextdoor app, one neighbor says she has taken temporary custody of the dog. ABC 10News has reached out to that neighbor and are waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Humane Society Law Enforcement line at 619-299-7012 (press 1 for Dispatch).