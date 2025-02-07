Video shows arsonists lighting up woman's car in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Video shows two arsonists setting fire Saturday night to a woman’s car outside her apartment in Logan Heights, igniting fears in the community as authorities deal with a growing number of suspicious fires in San Diego.

Katrina Miguel and her boyfriend returned to their apartment on Gregory Street to find her 2013 Hyundai Genesis burned and fire crews on scene.

"I'm scared, because I don't know if I'm safe," Miguel said.

Surveillance video captured two masked men approaching Miguel's vehicle just before 10 p.m. One man was seen pouring a liquid on the car's windshield while the other poured liquid on the side. The footage ended shortly after one of the men appeared to light a rag. Approximately 20 seconds later, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors reported seeing the two men running away from the scene.

"The fire made its way into the engine, where it caused a lot of damage. It's believed to be a total loss.

When asked if she had any idea why someone would target her car, Miguel replied, "No."

She noted that she does not believe she has made anyone angry and pointed out that her car had two stickers near the bumper: a Filipino flag sticker and a sticker from Texas, where she was raised.

"Looks like they knew what car to go for. They were doing it with intention, but I don’t know why," she added.

The arson comes in the wake of a string of suspicious fires. The Metro Arson Strike Team calls the number of call-outs in a several-week span, unprecedented.

Four separate arrests have been made, including in two wildfire investigations, along with a car fire in downtown San Diego.

“I wonder if they are connected with what happened here,” said Miguel. “Disturbing and scary. Always thought San Diego was safe. Always felt safe here.”

ABC 10News reached out to police to find out if they are looking into links to any other arsons and are waiting to hear back.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Miguel, who was insured, but didn't have rental coverage.

