VIDEO: Here's what it looks like inside the San Diego Convention Center migrant shelter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- 10News was given a partial tour of the San Diego Convention Center Saturday. The facility is set to house unaccompanied children seeing asylum in the United States.

The tour included a look at the facility's medical center and kitchen.

The shelter is operated by the US Department of Health and Human Services. According to the city, the migrant children will be provided with case management, medical and behavioral healthcare, educational and recreational activities, food, hygiene, and legal assistance.

Watch the video in the player above for the full tour of the facility.

