Video captures North Park pedestrian crash, adds to intersection worries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Surveillance cameras have captured another pedestrian collision at a North Park intersection that some have described as the most dangerous in the area.

The latest incident occurred a few weeks ago at the four-way stop where Ray Street dead-ends onto Upas Street and 30th Street, according to Liz Saba, who owns a jewelry store at the intersection.

"It was a loud noise, a crashing sound, a thump — pretty loud," Saba said.

The cameras showed a pedestrian in the crosswalk being hit by a car heading east on Upas Street. "The pedestrian flies over the hood of the guy's car. His shoes are on the ground," Saba said.

Remarkably, police reported the pedestrian suffered only minor injuries.

This is not the first time Saba's cameras have recorded a collision at the intersection. In December 2023, the footage showed a driver appearing to run a stop sign and hitting a motorcyclist, who was okay.

Saba herself was a victim of a crash at the intersection in March 2020, which left her with nerve and tendon injuries.

"It's almost a calamity of horns and brakes and near misses,” Saba said in a previous interview with ABC 10News in 2023.

Saba says the danger is compounded by odd angles and obscured visibility, with a large one-way sign making it difficult for drivers and pedestrians to see traffic.

Saba continues to push for the installation of traffic lights at the intersection. After a story aired in 2023, the office of City Council Member Stephen Whitburn told us of a request to install pedestrian lights was included in the budget priority memo for fiscal year 2025.

However, Saba says she was recently told by a member of Whitburn's office that a traffic study completed found the intersection just fell short of being deemed dangerous enough to warrant the lights.

"My fear is someone is going to die in this intersection. Not if, but when," Saba said.

A spokesperson for Council Member Whitburn’s office released the following statement:

“The recent incident at this location is deeply troubling, and my thoughts are with the affected pedestrian. Road safety is a top priority, and incidents like this underscore the need for continued improvements. I appreciate the community members who have reached out to my office regarding this area.

The Transportation Department evaluated this location within the past year and the intersection currently features a 4-way stop, providing the highest level of engineering control and there is also a well-marked and visible crosswalk.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk at a controlled intersection and motorists have to ensure that no pedestrians are in the crosswalk before they proceed through the intersection.

I will continue working with our city engineers and the community to ensure our streets remain as safe as possible”.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.