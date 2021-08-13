Victims of weekend shooting at Golden Hill Park identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Thursday released the names of three young men who were wounded -- one fatally -- in a shooting at Golden Hill Recreation Center.

Patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire at the city recreational facility in the 2600 block of Golf Course Drive found two of the victims wounded on a basketball court shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police.

RELATED: Two men shot, one killed in San Diego's Golden Hill neighborhood

Paramedics took the men to a trauma center, where one of them, 21-year- old Dale Howard of Spring Valley, was pronounced dead, Lt. Andra Brown said.

The other man and a third victim of the shooting who later showed up at a hospital have undergone surgery for non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Brown said. They are identified as Michael Aguilar, 18, and David Landry, 20, both of San Diego.

Homicide detectives are seeking witnesses who might be able to help police determine who carried out the deadly shooting, according to Brown.

"Investigators are aware there were several (bystanders) present at the time of the incident and would like to speak to them," Brown said.