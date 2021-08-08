Two men shot, one killed in San Diego's Golden Hill neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are searching for a suspect after one person was killed and another injured following a shooting in San Diego’s Golden Hill neighborhood Saturday night.

According to San Diego Police, officers were called to the Golden Hill Recreation Center around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

“Officers from Central Division arrived at the location and were initially told that the noises were only fireworks. Officers received further information that 2 people had been injured and were directed to the nearby basketball courts,” police said.

Officers later found two men with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

One of the men, only identified as a 21-year-old, later died. The other man, an 18-year-old, underwent surgery and is in stable condition, police said.

“It is still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

