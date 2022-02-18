Victims of Mountain View shooting outside corner store identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Thursday publicly identified two men who were shot this week, one fatally, in front of a neighborhood market near Mount Hope Cemetery.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday found 27-year-old Jimmie Lee Roberts III mortally wounded in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard in the Mountain View area, according to the San Diego Police Department. Roberts died at the scene.

The second victim, Dion Harrison, 54, arrived at a hospital later in the afternoon, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

Homicide detectives have determined that the victims, both San Diego residents, were standing on the roadside when three men with handguns approached and at least one opened fire on them. The trio then ran off, as did Harrison, Brown said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting and have released no detailed descriptions of the gunmen.