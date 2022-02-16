Two shot, one killed outside market in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed outside a market in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to San Diego Police, offers were called to the 3700 block of Ocean View Boulevard outside Mike’s Market around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, officers found a 27-year-old man dead at the scene. Police said a second man showed up at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The details regarding what led to the shooting are unclear, but police said three men approached the two victims and shot them before leaving the scene.

No weapons have been recovered at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call San Diego Police.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

