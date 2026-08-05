Victims of fatal traffic accidents ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have publicly identified six people who lost their lives over the last week to injuries suffered in San Diego-area traffic accidents.

The most recent of the roadway fatalities took place shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when Nicolas Henderson, 21, got into a solo car crash on northbound Interstate 5, just south of Interstate 8 in Old Town, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Henderson died at the scene of the wreck.

A day earlier, a young San Ysidro man succumbed to injuries he had suffered months earlier in a South Bay freeway collision, the county agency reported. Aaron Cardenas, 20, was involved in a serious two-vehicle accident on northbound I-5, south of Mile of Cars Way in National City on April 2 and was admitted to UCSD Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the Hillcrest-area medical center early Friday evening.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, 86-year-old Jerry Richards of Oceanside was gravely injured in a collision on Carlsbad Village Drive at Glasgow Drive in Carlsbad, according to the medical examiner. Paramedics took Richards to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead early that evening.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. last Wednesday, 70-year-old Nabeel Qiryaqos of Santee was severely injured in a solo vehicle crash on East Chase Avenue in El Cajon, the county agency reported. An ambulance crew took Qiryaqos to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, where he died about an hour after the accident.

That same day, a San Diego man died at Sharp Memorial Hospital due to injuries he had sustained nine days earlier in an East County traffic crash.

Steven Valliere, 46, was fatally injured when two vehicles collided on Fletcher Parkway at Village Parkway in El Cajon at about 10:30 a.m. on July 20, according to the medical examiner.

Also last Wednesday, a teenage Irvine resident succumbed to injuries suffered earlier in the month in a San Diego-area traffic crash, this one in the far northwestern reaches of the region. On the afternoon of July 25, paramedics took 18-year-old Julianna Yoon from the scene of the collision on southbound I-5 near Aliso Creek Rest Area to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where she was pronounced dead four days later.

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