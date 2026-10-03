Victims identified in deadly Catalina helicopter crash that killed 3

The victims aboard a deadly helicopter crash that killed three off Catalina Island have been identified.

REACH Air Medical Services says pilot Steven "Steve" Robinson and flight nurse Jessica deVries died after a medical helicopter crashed in the Catalina waters shortly after takeoff on Sept. 30.

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Two killed, one missing after MedEvac helicopter crashes off Catalina Island

The medical helicopter was transporting a patient — identified as Catalina Hernandez — to the mainland for emergency care.

Crews recovered Hernandez's body after she had gone missing after the crash.

"This tragedy has touched every corner of our organization," said Pacific Region President Sean Russell.

Another flight nurse on board, Brad Sparks, continues his recovery, according to REACH Air Medical Services.

According to the news release, Hernandez's son was with her during the flight and survived the crash.

"As the investigation continues, our focus remains where it belongs: supporting our people, honoring those we lost and standing beside the families whose lives have been forever changed," REACH Air Medical Services said.