Victim of fatal Miramar-area shooting identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man fatally shot while sitting in a parked car in broad daylight in the Miramar area was identified by authorities Friday.

Markus Vega, 57, was sitting in the front passenger seat of a parked vehicle in the 8600 block of Production Avenue, near Camino Santa Fe, at about 4 p.m. Wednesday when he was shot, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Vega to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, SDPD Lt. Chris Tivanian said.

Joseph Hendry, 42, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering Vega. Police have not disclosed what led investigators to identify Hendry as the suspect or revealed a motive in the case.

