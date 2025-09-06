Victim of fatal Gaslamp-area stabbing identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was fatally stabbed at a Gaslamp-area hotel was identified by authorities Friday.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an assault at about 7 p.m. Wednesday found Daniel Stanley, 38, gravely wounded at the Golden West Hotel, 720 Fourth Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Stanley to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, SDPD Lt. Chris Tivanian said.

Shortly after the stabbing occurred, Rene Lunar, 44, called police and told them he wanted to turn himself in for assaulting Stanley, the lieutenant said. Officers arrested Lunar a short time later in the 1500 block of India Street in Little Italy. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

"It is still early in the investigation, but it appears the victim and suspect were engaged in an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation and the fatal stabbing of the victim," Tivanian said Friday.

