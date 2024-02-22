Victim in University City shooting identified by San Diego Police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 35-year-old man who was killed last weekend in a University City-area shooting that also wounded a companion of his.

Christian Silver, a citizen of Mexico, was driving into a parking structure at an apartment complex at Lombard Place and Nobel Drive with another man riding in the car when an unidentified assailant walked up and opened fire on them shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the gunfire, the shooter, who was wearing a camouflage jacket and carrying a black backpack, fled on foot to the west, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Patrol officers responding to the shooting found Silver lying in the street and the other wounded man near the vehicle in which the victims had arrived. Paramedics took the men to a trauma center, where Silver was pronounced dead.

The other victim, a 39-year-old man whose name has been withheld, remains hospitalized in stable condition, the lieutenant said.

Though the motive is unknown, investigators do not believe the shooting was a random crime, according to police.

"Based on the information gathered so far, it does appear that this was a targeted attack," Campbell said Wednesday. "There are no further details to release at this time."

