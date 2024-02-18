Shooting in University City leaves one dead, suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A shooting in University City left one person dead and another hospitalized Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting happened on the streets around 8:40 p.m. at 4300 Nobel Drive and Lombard Place, near the Westfield UTC mall.

SDPD said police shut down traffic at Nobel Drive between Genessee Avenue and Towne Centre Drive in both directions.

The UTC mall also closed for the rest of the night on Saturday, and this is not an active shooter incident, according to police.

Police used a helicopter to look for the suspect, who is at large. Homicide detectives are also investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists gathers the latest information.