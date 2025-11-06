Veterans Day ceremonies canceled at Miramar National Cemetery due to federal government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation announced that due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, Veterans Day ceremonies next week have been canceled.

The memorial amphitheater dedication and Veterans Day ceremony were scheduled for Nov. 11. Organizers said they will reschedule the dedication once the government reopens.

"We are disappointed that we had to cancel our ceremonies to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the End of WWII and dedicate our newly renovated memorial amphitheater," Support Foundation President and CEO Charles Bailey said. "We will look for a new date for the amphitheater dedication in 2026."

Despite the shutdown, Miramar National Cemetery will be open from sunrise to sunset on Veterans Day. The public is invited to visit the 10 memorials on the Memorial Walkway, the Veterans Tribute Tower and Carillon, and the POW Liberation Memorial.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.