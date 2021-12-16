Vehicles targeted in water balloon attacks from Carlsbad pedestrian bridge

CARLSAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Police are looking into reports of drivers being targeted by water balloons tossed from a pedestrian bridge in Carlsbad.

On Sunday afternoon, Juliana was driving on Calle Barcelona, her 4-year-old son in the back, when she passed under a pedestrian bridge west of Paseo Avellano.

“Boom, my windshield just exploded. I, just for a second, saw a shadow as it came through the glass. I was just kind of in shock after that,” said Juliana. “The window collapsed in a little bit, and there was glass all over me, in the front half of car.”

Juliana pulled over and later found water all over the windshield.

“You can see something round hit it, and glass broke around the form,” said Juliana.

Turns out, Juliana is not alone.

Three weeks ago, Michelle Trosler says and she and her husband were driving past the same bridge when they were hit with a water balloon.

“It broke on the windshield, splattered everywhere, and made a sound like a bomb … scared us,” said Trosler.

Last Friday night, Allison Banks says she and her daughters were passing under the bridge when a water balloon struck her windshield.

“First swerved when it happened, because I was so jolted by it … Just made me so grateful that no one was riding a bike in the bike lane,” said Banks.

On then site, Nextdoor, several other drivers described similar incidents in the past month.

On the bridge, balloon remnants remain scattered throughout. The height of the bridge and the speed of the cars below, add up to plenty of danger.

“Nobody's been serious hurt, but someone definitely could be … Definitely think this needs to end here,” said Banks.

Investigators says they're looking into reports of juveniles tossing water balloons from the bridge and will be dispatching extra patrols.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call Carlsbad Police at 760-931-2197.