Vehicles targeted in Chula Vista tagging spree

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Residents in a Chula Vista neighborhood woke up to vehicles tagged in blue spray paint, one after another.

“It's quiet, friendly neighborhood,” said longtime resident James Sandoval.

Along First Avenue in, just north of E street, there was a not-so-friendly sight on Monday morning.

"I looked on the side of the van, and it was on the upper top,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval say 'it' was the ‘b-word,’ spray-painted in blue on the side of his white van.

“Shocked to see that word there. Frustrated, helpless,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval then took a walk through his neighborhood and realized he wasn't alone.

The walls outside a nearby elementary school were tagged, along with a utility box.

Up and down a two-block stretch, vehicles were tagged in blue. Sandoval saw graffiti on about 10 vehicles.

“It’s upsetting, because it's your neighborhood, and it makes it seem like a bad neighborhood,” said Sandoval.

He says what’s most upsetting is the tagging of the vehicles.

“That is a little concerning. It’s the next level,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval was able to remove the graffiti because he got to it that same day, but he did see blue spray paint on many of the vehicles days later.

Sandoval admits he's now holding his breath, whenever he walks outside in the morning.

“What's next? They start tagging it, and then they start breaking windows and breaking into cars. You start thinking the worst,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval did file a police report. A Chula Vista Police spokesperson says they've received two recent vandalism reports in that neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.

