Vehicles targeted, damaged during evening drives in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For the past week, a series of attacks on vehicles in a stretch of road in La Jolla has left a trail of shattered glass.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, Melayni Patterson was driving northbound on Soledad Mountain Road, headed home from work. As she approached Beryl Way, there was a loud impact that caused her to swerve.

“Sounded like an explosion. There was wind in my car. I had glass on my lap, and I didn't know what happened,” said Patterson.

She drove home, called 911, and surveyed the damage. Her rear passenger window was shattered. Behind the driver's seat was a green battery. In the back was a rock, bigger than a tennis ball.

“What if somebody were in the back seat? I could have wrecked my car, could have swerved into another vehicle,” said Patterson.

ABC 10News went to the location for a closer look. In the median were five large rocks. Nearby is a hillside filled with brush, which butts up to a neighborhood.

It appears whoever targeted Patterson has been busy. Late Tuesday night, one driver tells ABC 10News she was driving past the same location when a large rock bounced off three cars, including hers, damaging her bumper and undercarriage.

The next night, the driver of another car posted on the site Nextdoor that his moonroof exploded when he drove past the location. Small metal pellets were found inside.

“This is not a joke. It’s very dangerous,” said Patterson.

Patterson, who is now avoiding the road, says the culprit need to be tracked down.

“Something needs to be done, because somebody could really get hurt or killed,” said Patterson.

One of the drivers in the Tuesday night incident says his vehicle was actually struck two nights in a row.

At least two of the victims filed police reports. ABC 10News reached out to police for a comment on the attacks and are waiting to hear back.