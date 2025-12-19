Vehicle veers off Interstate 8 in El Cajon, crashes into home

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A vehicle veered off Interstate 8 and crashed into a home in El Cajon Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP’s incident log stated the incident occurred off eastbound I-8 near Greenfield Drive just after 12 p.m. The Heartland Fire Department confirmed to ABC 10News that it is responding to this scene.

10News sent a photojournalist to the scene, and he observed a heavily damaged sedan on its side, jammed into the home. The wall suffered extensive damage as well.

Our photojournalist learned at the scene that the house was empty, since the owners were in the middle of a remodel. The owners and neighbors declined to comment on this story.

It's unclear at this point what caused the crash and what condition the driver is in.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.