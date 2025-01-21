Vegetation fire ignites on Friars Road in Mission Valley area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A vegetation fire ignited in the area of Friars Road in Mission Valley Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations nearby.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's website, the fire was first reported at 12:09 p.m.

So far, the following resources have been sent to battle the fire: five engines, three brush rigs, three helicopters and 55 personnel.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed to ABC 10News they are beginning to inform people about evacuations in the area. Specifically, they mentioned Camino Degrazia and apartments at the top of a hill north of Friars Road.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a crew to the area to gather the latest information.