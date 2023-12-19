San Diegans react to pope's approval of blessings for same-sex couples

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A significant decision from the Vatican will allow Catholic priests to grant blessings to local same-sex couples.

“I felt joyous. I felt hopeful,” said Tim Foley.

Foley, who leads the LGBTQ+ ministry at St. John the Evangelist Church in Hillcrest, calls the papal decree a godsend.

Pope Francis gave his formal approval allowing priests to grant blessings to same-sex couples as along as they don't appear to endorse marriage.

“It recognizes me and other LGBT people as part the church, as children of God,” said Foley.

RELATED: Pope Francis says priests can bless same-sex unions

In 2021, Foley said yes, after Tyler, his partner of 7 years, proposed to him. Tyler passed away a few months later. The cause not being revealed for privacy reasons.

Foley calls the Pope's decision, meaningful.

“I’m certain if Tyler were here, a blessing would be in our future,” said Foley.

“Definitely a huge step forward,” said Kori Pacyniak.

Pacyniak, is a local, independent Catholic priest not affiliated with the Diocese of San Diego.

“I think it shows the importance of blessings, and accompanying where they are in life is more important than established doctrine,” said Pacyniak.

Pacyniak, who's spoken with many local Catholic priests—and Foley—both believe many couples will be asking for blessings.

“It has to happen outside a mass or wedding or civil union … We’ll probably seeing it happen in an outdoor setting or something like that … It helps reassure them there’s a place for them within church life,” said Pacyniak.

The Vatican stressed marriage still remains exclusively between a man and woman, but Foley calls the decree a major development.

“Church teachings have evolved over the millenia, and I’m hopeful this will mean greater acceptance of LGBT people within the church,” said Foley.