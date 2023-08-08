Vandals target Pride fence display in Scripps Ranch -- again

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Surveillance video shows vandals targeting a large Pride display on a fence in Scripps Ranch, the ninth time it's been hit in just over a year.

Along Brittany Fuller's rainbow-colored backyard Pride fence, painted in June of last year, the are reminders of vandalism, again.

“Your entire body just kind of drops a little bit. It's a sad feeling,” said Fuller.

Fuller discovered the scene two Saturdays ago: a mix of ketchup, honey mustard and cake mix tossed onto the fence.

A Pride flag was ruined. Several strings of lights were torn down and broken. A plank in the fence was also damaged.

Surveillance video captured the culprits. Just past 2 a.m. that morning, two people are seen along the fence. One of them, wearing a mask, appears to be putting something on the fence.

A trailing third person runs off, only to return. His face covering falls off, and you can see his face. He appears to do something to the fence, before leaving again.

“It's absolutely exhausting, because it doesn't get easier to see the hate,” said Fuller.

Fuller's Pride display has been targeted nine times in the past 14 months, from paint tossed onto the fence to Pride flags stolen.

Not far away, the group she leads, Scripps Ranch Pride Council, put up a Pride flag display during Pride week. It was also hit.

“These are absolutely hate crimes, when you take something that represents somebody’s identity and deface it,” said Fuller. “It’s heartbreaking. They’re not seeing it from a place of love. That’s the only place where we are coming from.”

Police have also said they're investigating the incidents as possible hate crimes, and looking into whether they incidents are linked.

“Most of the time, it’s three people. Seems like it may be related,” said Fuller.

“Definitely need to find out who's doing this. It won’t be tolerated. Hate is not okay in our community,” said Fuller.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

As for the Pride fence, Fuller says some of the paint was damaged and will need to be touched up. A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help with repairs and to install additional security cameras.