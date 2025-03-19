Vandalized endangered bird habitat on Mission Bay nearly restored

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Restoration efforts are nearing completion for the endangered California least tern's nesting habitat along Mission Bay, just weeks before the start of nesting season.

The habitat at Mariner's Point was heavily damaged by a vandal last summer, prompting the San Diego Bird Alliance to appeal to the community for help. The vandalism included the destruction of nests, eggs, signage asking the public not to disturb the birds and shelters used by chicks to hide from predators.

"That moment when they return is a really joyous one," said Cristina Santa Maria, Conservation Manager for the San Diego Bird Alliance. "We were heartbroken and angry after the vandalism."

However, the community responded with an outpouring of support. An online fundraiser held by the nonprofit raised nearly $100,000, nearly double the expected amount. This helped facilitate the restoration efforts. Offers to volunteer also poured in.

"Some days we had triple the amount of volunteers come out to help," Santa Maria said.

Volunteers from San Diego Gas & Electric assisted in the final cleanup push this past weekend. "We filled up an entire dumpster with the vegetation we cleared out," said SDG&E Communications Manager Frank Franklin. “Just didn’t sense someone would target something so precious for San Diego.”

The clearing of the vegetation created the sandy habitat needed by the birds.

The Mariner's Point site is one of four nesting areas for the California least tern along Mission Bay. No arrests have been made in the vandalism case.

"We've done all that we can, and hopefully the terns will return in a few weeks," Santa Maria said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.