Vandalism at Restaurant Row hurting surrounding San Marcos business

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Tim Durbin, a manager at a restaurant next to Restaurant Row, recalls the plaza in San Marcos as once "vibrant."

The bustling plaza now has broken windows, trash, and tagged-up walls.

“All of that white paint that you see there? That was literally done within the last day,” Durbin said about the graffiti covering the old IHOP.

The Old California Restaurant Row San Marcos residents once knew is now a broken memory.

“So the minute the sun goes down, the vandalism starts; the center is completely dark,” Durbin said.

Durbin showed us the walk he takes 3 to 4 times a week to check the state of the buildings.

“So this particular building closed on Feb. 29. So that's not even three months ago,” Durbin said.

Durbin has worked in the shopping center next to Restaurant Row for 25 years. He says things have gotten so bad that people even think the restaurant he manages is closed—it's not.

“So we get phone calls every single day from people that drive by the center,” Durbin said.

Restaurant Row is supposed to be demolished to make way for a new dining, retail and housing center.

ABC 10News contacted the builder, Lennar, to comment about the demolition and the center's current status, but they couldn't comment by our deadline.

The City of San Marcos told me that after SDGE disconnects the gas and electric, Lennar would get their permits and could start demolishing in the next three to four weeks.

Durbin says despite the plaza being destined for a reimagining, it's still hard to see the site before that transformation.

“To see the buildings that have stood here for such a long time just be damaged every single day. It's just been, it's been tough to see, and we haven't seen anything happen since the plan has been approved,” said Durbin.

For a closer look at Lennar's plans for the area, head to this website.

