Vandal targets Bonita's first permanent mural hours after it was completed

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) - A muralist made a deflating discovery hours after the completion of Bonita's first permanent mural.

Outside Jalisco Cafe in Bonita on Monday morning muralist Anna Siqueiros was painting away.

“I’m painting today, but I didn’t expect to be painting,” said Siqueiros.

Her nonprofit, Siqueiros Foundation of the Arts, has been creating community murals for more than a decade.

After moving from Los Angeles to the San Diego area several years ago, Siqueiros was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

She went into remission a few months ago.

Her first project since, was a special one.

“It brings us back to a time, when we were one of the cafes near the beach,” said Siqueiros.

A month ago, she started a mural at Jalisco Cafe, an homage to the Mexican beach cafes dating back to the 1800s.

“The true murals will always call the people … It engages with the public. It tells them a story, a historical avenue or education value,” said Siqueiros.

Helping tell the story are community volunteers, including kids, who helped paint the mural.

The mural is also interactive. Cafe staff will be directing kids on a bilingual ‘Where's Waldo’ search of the mural. Various creatures and objects are scattered throughout the mural.

On Sunday morning, hours after the month-long project was finished, Siqueiros discovered it vandalized. Scrawled in pen was graffiti in Spanish, across the mural where the volunteers were listed.

“It says, you're full of ****,” said Siqueiros. “Total disrespect. I was just appalled.”

Appalled but undeterred. On Monday morning, an unscheduled painting session covered up the tagging.

"This mural is to bring joy to those who see it. This isn't going to stop it,” said Siqueiros.

The cafe will have a mural unveiling in a few weeks, with the mural acting a backdrop for music and other events.