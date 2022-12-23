Vandals target inflatables, holiday decor in San Marcos neighborhood

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - Frustration hangs over a San Marcos neighborhood after vandals targeted dozens of holiday displays, slicing, kicking and dragging away Christmas decor.

At Robyn Ellis' home on Thorley Way in San Elijo Hills, a ripped Santa inflatable is one of the casualties following two nights of vandalism.

“It makes me sad, because decorations are so happy to me,” said Ellis’ daughter, Addyson, who is 8 years old.

Around midnight Tuesday night, about a block away, more vandalism was unfolding at Andrea Bagshaw's home.

“Four kids jumping out of their car and fleeing the front yard like wild banshees, hitting, punching and kicking anything they could,” said Bagshaw.

Two holiday mannequins, valued at several hundred dollars, were damaged.

A few blocks away that same morning, at Tony's home, there was more chaos. Soon after a white car drove by, video shows three Christmas inflatables suddenly go down. A person is seen dragging a giant snowman inflatable into the street.

More video showed the scene at Tony's house four nights before, as vandals kicked at several inflatables, with a silver SUV parked nearby.

"There was a Rudolph that was sliced. The snowman had a hole from what looked like a puncture wound. The Santa had all the strings cut and the base broken,” said Tony. “For us, it feels like they’re wrecking the spirit of the holiday for sure. Kids are supposed to be happy, and my kids are disappointed.”

In all, neighbors say several dozen homes have been hit over the past week, totaling thousands of dollars in damage.

Residents are now hoping the surveillance videos will help deputies track down the vandals.

“It’s a really tight-knit community. It’s sad that someone would come and try to spoil the joy of Christmas,“ said Ellis.

Anyone with information on the cases can call the San Marcos Sheriff Station at 760-510-5200.